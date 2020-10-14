COVID-19: Two heath workers, 10 others contract virus in Ondo

The Ondo State Government has said 12 new cases of the Covid-19 infection have been recorded in the state.

Two of the number are health workers from Akoko South East local government area.

The Acting Commissioner for Health in the State, Jibayo Adeyeye, gave the details while addressing journalists in Akure on Wednesday.

According to him, four cases were recorded in Akoko South-East, three from Akure South, one from Ile Oluji/ Okeigbo; one from Ose, one from Owo, one from Idanre and one in Okitipupa.

He also noted that seven of them were asymptomatic.

He said Ondo has a total of 1651 confirmed COVID-19 cases; with 25 active confirmed cases and 36 deaths.

In spite of this, the Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the resumption of all schools in the state on Monday, 19th of October, 2020.

He, however, directed that all schools must abide by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines released by the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Chairperson of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19), who is also the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Adesegun Fatusi, said that the governor had also instructed the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee to conduct periodic monitoring visit to schools and any school found not to be complying with the COVID-19 guidelines should be shut.

The guidelines include: Notices with the message, “No Mask, No Entry, must be boldly displayed at the entrance of the school and at strategic spots throughout the school compound; Infrared thermometer must be made available and used to assess the temperature of each staff, student, and visitors at the point of entry into the schools.

Hand washing devices with an adequate and constant source of running water and soaps must be available in schools and all individuals must wash their hands when entering the schools. Alternatively, hand sanitisers with an alcohol content of not less than 70% may be used.

All individuals with high temperature or who show any form of illness must not be allowed into the school: written guidelines must be available in that regard.

Seats in the classrooms and staff rooms must be separated with a minimum space of two metres or 6 feet (two arm’s length).

A COVID-19 monitoring team must be established in each school with the responsibility for monitoring and ensuring full compliance of all staff and students with the above-stated guidelines.

Civil society organisations, which monitored the just concluded governorship election in the state, observed widespread non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.