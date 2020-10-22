covid-19-vaccine-race-sparks-political-fight-in-brazil

SÃO PAULO—The race to vaccinate more than 200 million Brazilians against Covid-19 has sparked a bitter political battle between President Jair Bolsonaro and São Paulo’s powerful state governor João Doria, raising fears among doctors that the hard-hit country will struggle to immunize its most vulnerable citizens.

Mr. Bolsonaro said Wednesday that the federal government won’t buy a vaccine being developed by Sinovac, a private Chinese company, in partnership with São Paulo’s state government, even though researchers into Covid-19…