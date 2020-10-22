World News

Covid-19 Vaccine Race Sparks Political Fight in Brazil

By
0
covid-19-vaccine-race-sparks-political-fight-in-brazil
Views: Visits 2

SÃO PAULO—The race to vaccinate more than 200 million Brazilians against Covid-19 has sparked a bitter political battle between President Jair Bolsonaro and São Paulo’s powerful state governor João Doria, raising fears among doctors that the hard-hit country will struggle to immunize its most vulnerable citizens.

Mr. Bolsonaro said Wednesday that the federal government won’t buy a vaccine being developed by Sinovac, a private Chinese company, in partnership with São Paulo’s state government, even though researchers into Covid-19…

Vatican, Beijing Renew Deal on Bishop Appointments, as Chinese Catholics Remain Divided

Previous article

Newton Emerson: The North is not the reason there cannot be all-Ireland zero-Covid

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News