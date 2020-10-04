COVID-19 Weekly Review: As Nigeria announces reopening of schools, new COVID-19 cases double

Exactly one week to the reopening of all schools as ordered by the federal government, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have soared by over 100 per cent compared to the previous week, PREMIUM TIMES‘ review of official data shows.

Between Sunday and Saturday (September 27 to October 3), 2,142 new cases were reported in the country, which is a 103 per cent increase from the 1,053 cases recorded in the previous week, the 40th week of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Also, last week’s record is Nigeria’s highest weekly figure in six weeks.

The increase in the number of infections is perhaps evidence of poor compliance with the safety protocols, which include but is not limited to observation of social distancing rules and use of face masks.

However, the figure may further rise if these protocols are not adhered to, especially with the resumption of schools nationwide, experts say.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, said all unity schools should open by October 12, “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”

He later directed the reopening of all schools but advised all institutions to adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, as earlier announced by the presidential task force.

More recoveries, fewer deaths

PREMIUM TIMES analysis further showed that while the death rate reduced, many persons recovered and were discharged last week.

Last week, seven persons died of COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A total of 11 persons died from the virus in the previous week while 17 deaths were recorded in the week before that.

Meanwhile, 2,287 recovered and were discharged last week. This is a 74 per cent increase when compared to the previous week’s record of 1,291.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria has 59,287 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 50,718 have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also a total of 532,765 samples have been collected for testing since the pandemic broke out in February. A total of 30,220 samples were collected for testing last week, as against the 30,354 tested the previous week.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 19,636 cases, followed by FCT – 5,745, Plateau — 3,479, Oyo — 3,268, Edo — 2,628, Kaduna — 2,444, Rivers — 2,517, Ogun — 1,878, Delta — 1,802, Kano — 1,738, Ondo — 1,634, Enugu — 1,289, Ebonyi — 1,042 , Kwara — 1,044, Abia — 898, Gombe — 883, Katsina — 874, Osun — 847, Borno — 745, Bauchi — 699, Imo — 576, Benue — 481, Nasarawa — 452, Bayelsa — 401, Jigawa — 325, Ekiti — 321, Akwa Ibom — 293, Niger — 259, Anambra — 238, Adamawa — 248, Sokoto — 162, Taraba — 105, Kebbi — 93, Zamfara — 79, Cross River— 87, Yobe — 76 and Kogi — 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Plateau, Edo and Rivers states.

Of all the 36 states and the FCT, Delta, Enugu, Benue, Jigawa, Ekiti, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Cross River, Yobe, and Kogi did not record at least a fresh case last week.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 126 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on September 20, a total of 58,324 cases had been reported, out of which 49,794 had recovered and 1,108 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 136 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 187 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

On Wednesday, 201 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 153 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 59,001.

On Friday, 126 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 160 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 59,387 as of 11:55 p.m. on October 3.