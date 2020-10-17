COVID-19’s reward for Otunba Lawal

Olushola Victor

THE popular Bible expression – give and it shall be given unto you – seems to be one of the principles of Otunba Yemi Lawal, well-known property developer and estate owner in Lagos. He gives and he gets.

In recognition of his services to Egbaland and Nigeria, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has honoured him with a title – Ekerin Bobagunwa of Egba.

It was learnt that Otunba Lawal feted over 5000 people during the lockdown, not including those he gave palliatives and other freebies.

Lawal’s installation as Ekerin Bobagunwa of Egba will hold on November 21, 2020, at the Alake’s palace, and preparations are in full gear to make the event an exciting one.

With over 18 years of commercial banking experience, Lawal left the industry in 2005 as a Regional Manager to set up Eagleways Investment Group, which is now the umbrella body of all his companies.