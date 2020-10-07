Covid cases rise in 21 US states as deaths decline for nearly two months

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Twenty one states across the United States have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks while the number of deaths have been slowly trending downwards nationally for almost two months.

The average number of coronavirus cases across the country is now at about 40,000 per day after rising steadily since mid-September. There were just over 43,000 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Deaths, however, are trending downwards with an average of 700 Americans dying per day.

The number of deaths across the country have, on average, been on a downward trajectory now for almost two months.

Deaths are a lagging indicator and can potentially rise several weeks after cases increase.

More than 210,000 Americans have now died from coronavirus and there have been 7.49 million confirmed infections nationwide.

Cases have been rising for the last two weeks in 21 states in the Midwest and West.

The Midwest continues to deal with the highest number of new cases per capita with North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin reporting the largest number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Four states had positive test rates over 20 percent in the last week, including Idaho, Iowa, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The World Health Organization has said any rate above five percent is concerning.

For the first time since mid-June, the national percentage of tests that came back positive for the virus in the last week was under the five percent threshold.

Several states in the Northeast saw infections start to accelerate last week after managing to lower the spread following the spring surge.

Compared with the previous seven days, new cases in New York rose 102 percent in the week ending October 4 while new cases in Connecticut rose 61 percent and new cases in New Jersey rose 23 percent, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

The percentage of tests in the Northeast that came back positive remains low with most states falling in the 1 to 2 percent range.

New York Gov Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that he was reinstating restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases have been spiking.

Set to take effect no later than Friday, the new rules will affect parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley, and an area within Binghamton in the Southern Tier.

The new restrictions came a day after Cuomo ordered the closing of schools in nine Brooklyn and Queens zip codes that have accounted for more than 25 percent of all new infections in New York City over the past two weeks while representing just 7 percent of the population.