CP visits family of lady gang-raped to death, commissions office complex at Ejigbo

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday paid a visit to the family of the late Favour Ikechukwu, who was gang-raped to death by some hoodlums on September 30, around 8:30p.m. at Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo area of Lagos State.







The police boss, who delivered a condolence message to the parents of the deceased, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, assured the family that the police would do the needful to apprehend every culprit in the barbaric act and get justice for Favour.







Odumosu, while promising the family of constant police support, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, who accompanied him, to deploy additional detectives from her office to go after the fleeing culprits and subject them to prosecution as soon as possible.







In another development, the Commissioner of Police seized the opportunity to address residents of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and commissioned the refurbished and newly constructed office complex at the Divisional Headquarters in Ejigbo.







The complex was refurbished and some new offices were built by the Chief Executive Officer of Grooming International Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka. Odumosu described the gesture as a reflection of the community policing agenda of the IGP, with a view to achieving effective policing of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.







Similarly, the chairman, Ejigbo LCDA, Oloyede Monsuru Obe, donated two Toyota Sienna buses to the division to boost its operational engagements and provide adequate security for all residents in the council.







The commissioner of police was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rapid Response Squad, DCP Tunji Disu; Area Commanders of Area D, Mushin; Area B, Apapa; Area F, Ikeja; Area M, Idimu; Area E, Festac, and some Divisional Police Officers around the area.





