CP warns FSARS operatives to comply with IGP’s directives

Agency Reporter

Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr. Mike Okoli, on Tuesday warned all operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and those in “tactical squads’’ to comply with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police’s directive stopping their operations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, directed the stoppage of the operations of the special squads on Sunday.

Mr. Okoli said the Bayelsa Police Command would from now deploy special operatives to monitor activities of policeman and women in the state.

He said in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, that the wearing of mufti to police assignments would no longer be tolerated.

“Officers and men must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gears and are not authorised to invade the privacy of citizens, particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorised search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices,’’ he said.

Mr. Okoli warned that severe consequences awaited any officer who flouted the directives.

(NAN)