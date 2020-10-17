Craze for the baby-doll dress

Kehinde OLULEYE

ARE you thinking of getting a dress that has a perfect blend of style and comfort? Then, go for a stylish, simple baby-doll dress. They are the in-thing. The good thing about this wear is that it is comfortable and roomy.

Baby-doll dresses were the rave of the 60s and early 70s. In the 80s and 90s, they faded away, but this well-tailored dress is back. It is characterised by knee-length and above-the-knee-length gowns topped with mostly small sleeves, big spaghetti straps or puffed sleeves.

To look stunning while rocking this trendy wear, make sure you choose the right length and match it with high heeled sandals or sneakers.

This ensemble is likely to be with us for some time, so you can’t afford not to have one in your wardrobe. With a stylishly cut and quality fabric baby-doll dress, you can look good and smart for any occasion.