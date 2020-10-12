CRC Credit Bureau chief seeks more access to CBN funds

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has called for more awareness and access to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds meant to cushion the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking at the ‘You and credit’ webinar organised by CRC Credit Bureau with theme: ‘CBN intervention funds- Access, impact and prospects’, the Managing Director/CEO CRC Credit Bureau, ‘Tunde Popoola, said there was the need to increase the awareness of Nigerians on the various CBN intervention funds for businesses pre- and post-COVID-19 era.

He highlighted the importance and the role of credit bureaux in facilitating the funds, as well as concerns on the availability of these funds.

He said the event was part of CRC’s corporate social responsibility initiative to educate individuals and businesses on credit and finance.

Director Development Finance of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Philp Yila Yusuf listed the various intervention funds of the apex bank.

He highlighted the various challenges faced by business owners in accessing these funds which include the costs of these funds, their short tenure and the difficulty of even accessing these funds at all especially for small businesses.