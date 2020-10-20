‘Criminals must not mar protests’

Our Reporter

The Convener of the Let’s Get Empowered initiative, Uche Annie-Okonkwo, has said criminals must not be allowed to hijack the protests against police brutality.

Annie-Okonkwo, in a statement on Monday said: “The youths powered EndSARS protests currently rocking headlines in Nigeria with concurrent global traction, as the biggest political statement by the Nigerian youths in recent history, must not be rubbished by desperate criminal agents of our broken governments, or virtue deprived individuals with no honour.

“This wicked news everywhere of high wired designs by federal government and allies to penetrate and defile our youths zeal standing up to this severely maladministered Nigeria at all levels, should not just be denied conveniently by government, but must be seen to pro-actively prevent it from happening. Our youths having conducted themselves with civility never seen before, government should never succumb to cheapen such resolve by arm twisting criminalisation of such a process with present and future utility precedent . As a government that routinely ridicules opposing voices as wailers, the strategy to engage the youths transparently is by far the best than any temptation to muzzle our liberty to protest and privilege to assemble peacefully, because when positive change is denied recklessly, peoples power is released liberally.”