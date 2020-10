By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Crisis is brewing at Egbemo-Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, following the abduction of the acting paramount ruler, Chief Ayakurai Gometi, by armed youths after demanding his resignation.

It was gathered that armed youths led by ex-militants leaders last Saturday stormed the meeting venue of the community leadership and ordered Gometi to resign.