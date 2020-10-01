Crisis rocks Enugu community over leadership tussle

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

Crisis is rocking Ubiekpo-Abor community in Udi Council Area of Enugu State over who becomes the leader of Ubiekpo People’s Assembly.

While majority of the Enugu community members, championed by the elders are rooting for the incumbent, Chief Patrick Maduchi, to lead for another three years, some elements, led by former town union presidents are sticking against his continuation.

According to those opposed his continuation, the constitution does not allow for a second tenure.

But the elders and others who want Maduchi to continue said he did well in his first tenure. According to the chairman of the elders council of the community, Chief Geoffrey Okuta, “Maduchi did exceptionally well and the entire community have decided to push for his continued stay in the position”.

He said that Maduchi within, his three years of leadership executed projects including drilling of boreholes and reticulating water to the entire community, a feat, he said no past presidents of the community could do.

Also supporting Maduchi’s continuity, another community leader, Elias Ukwuani, said that the sterling leadership quality of Maduchi which has brought peace and progress to the community is the reason they are asking him to continue for tenure.

“A set of people in Ubiokpo community reported us to the state government, alleging that the president of our town union refused to hand over after his tenure expired, but all the six quarters that makeup Ubiokpo community have said that they want the leadership of the incumbent to continue. He is not forcing himself on us, we are asking him to continue because he has done well.

“We decided to give him more years to complete the projects he started. It is true that the tenure is three years but we want him to continue. We never knew there was such amount of money in the community until he started undertaking projects. It is not the first time we are having presidents but this has opened our eyes. We want him to continue”.

Chief Maduchi, himself, said he was overwhelmed by the massive support given to him by the community. He admitted that though the constitution does not allow for a second tenure, but the process to amend it was on before it was scuttled by some individuals.

“The people want me to give them more. It is in line with what they say that reward for good work is more work. I was able to sink a borehole, with community funds though, which has run for almost one year.

“The previous leaders were not telling them the truth that is why it is only those former leaders who are fighting the will of the people concerning me”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.