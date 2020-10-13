Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus days after playing for Portugal vs Spain and France

By Ben Nagle for MailOnline

Published: 10:14 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 10:56 EDT, 13 October 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese FA have confirmed.

The news comes just days after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner played for Portugal against France in the Nations League and Spain in an international friendly, meaning that he has come into recent contact with a host of football’s top stars.

The superstar immediately left the national team after returning his positive test and will miss Wednesday’s match against Sweden as well as upcoming club matches for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports in Portugal

Ronaldo (bottom left) poses for a photo with his team-mates just hours before the news broke

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez immediately posted a picture that appeared to show her on a FaceTime call with the player, calling him ‘my inspiration’

There is also concern for his international team-mates after Ronaldo posed for a picture just hours before the news was announced, with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star smiling for a selfie at dinner.

Among those sitting close to Ronaldo at the table were his former Real Madrid team-mate Pepe and Sergio Oliveira, who also plays for Porto, Daniel Podence of Wolves and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo. Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is also in the Portugal squad.

During the game against France on Sunday night, Ronaldo was seen shaking hands with a number of top stars including Kylian Mbappe at full-time, while Eduardo Camavinga swapped shirts with the Portugal star and later posted to say that he ‘wouldn’t wash it’.

It has been confirmed that the 35-year-old is asymptomatic and is now self-isolating while he recovers.

Ronaldo touches Kylian Mbappe at the end of Portugal’s game with France on Sunday night

Ronaldo puts an arm around Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane on Sunday

There were also hugs for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud at the end of the Nations League clash

Mere minutes after the announcement was made, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a picture to Instagram which appeared to show the Portugal superstar in good spirits during a FaceTime call with her.

Alongside the snap, she wrote ‘You are my inspiration @Cristiano.’

Ronaldo’s positive test comes shortly after two of his Portuguese team-mates also tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier in the international break, Anthony Lopes and Jose Fonte had contracted the virus and were also immediately sent away from the group.

France youngster Eduardo Camavinga claimed he would ‘not wash’ Ronaldo’s shirt on Sunday

The news of Ronaldo’s positive test was confirmed in a statement from the Portuguese FA, which reads: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.

‘The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

‘Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.’

Ronaldo’s positive test will raise further questions over whether international fixtures should have gone ahead at the height of a worldwide pandemic.

The likes of Milan Skriniar, Leo Dubois, Manuel Akanji, Naby Keita and Amadou Diawara have all also contracted Covid-19 while away with their national teams, much to the ire of their club bosses.