Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, the Portuguese Football Federation announced on October 13, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese football federation announced on Tuesday.

The Juventus forward who has been voted the world’s top player five times played in Portugal’s goalless Nations League draw against France but will have to sit out his national side’s clash with Sweden on Wednesday.

-AFP