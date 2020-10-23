cross-river-govt-imposes-24-hour-curfew

A file photo of Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade.

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the curfew takes immediate effect.

The development, he noted, followed the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums.

While advising residents of the state to observe the curfew, Ita warned that security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.

FULL STATEMENT HERE: