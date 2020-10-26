cross-rivers-governor-ayade-announces-n100,000-reward-for-information-on-looters

Over 80 persons have been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command over the two days of looting and vandalisation of the state government and private persons property.

Already the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade has promised N100,000 rewards for information on looted property.

In a telephone chat with some newsmen in Calabar, the Cross River Commissioner of police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said those apprehended looted private offices, homes as well as those who invaded the office of a National Assembly member, carting away various empowerment items including tricycles, stage and sound equipment at the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC) and lots of looted items recovered.

He said the police have recovered four new tricycles, water heaters, bathtubs, Air Conditioners, Speakers, Executive chairs amongst other items suspected to be stolen from the campaign office of Ntufam Etta Mbora, the member representing Calabar MunicipalOdukpani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

“We have arrested over 80 suspects and they are undergoing interrogation in various security facilities. Looters have 24 hours to return all looted items before the house to house search gets to them as the recovery of looted items is ongoing”, Jimoh said, adding,” I want to urge Community leaders, youth groups, religious leaders to expose the looters and shame them.

“No criminal element will be spared, no one who vandalized government property or looted personal effects and invaded people private offices will go unpunished as they will face the full wrath of the law.

” We are already working in synergy with other sister agencies in a bid to fish out the bad eggs as well as recover looted items. I will advise all those who are in possession of such items to in their own interest bring them out at conspicuous locations or face justice” as the police will not rest until all the perpetrators of arson and vandalism which took place in the last 72 hours were all apprehended and peace returned.

Meanwhile, the state governor has promised N100, 000 rewards for information on looted property.

Ayade who made the promise in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Mr Christian Ita, said, “we will read N100, 000 to anybody who volunteers information that will lead to the recovery of looted property in the state. Anyone with useful information should please contact this number: 0803 450 0531”.