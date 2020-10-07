Crowd Removes Fayose’s Cap At PDP Rally In Akure

With just a few days to the Ondo gubernatorial polls billed for Saturday, October 10, 2020, political parties, including the APC and PDP are now rounding up their campaigns.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued campaigning for their candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

However, at the party’s rally on Wednesday, a crowd surrounded the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele, and took off his cap in an attempt to strip and disgrace him.

The reason for the crowd’s action is not known at the moment but it would be recalled that Mr Fayose and his allies in the PDP have continued to clash with other party members including Bode George and Seyi Makinde.

Similarly, in August two factions of the party in Ekiti State, backed by Fayose and a serving senator, Biodun Olujimi, elected separate officials.

