Crown Casinio Inquiry: James Packer reveals his bipolar disorder medication affected his memory

Billionaire James Packer has said he can’t remember entire months of his life because of medication linked to his bipolar disorder, an inquiry heard.

The 53-year-old made the claims as he appeared by video-link from his $200million luxury yacht moored in the South Pacific on the second day of an inquiry investigating Crown’s suitability to operate a new Sydney casino on Wednesday.

Mr Packer resigned as director of Crown Resorts in December 2015.

The counsel assisting, Adam Bell SC, asked Mr Packer about a proposal to appoint him as head of global strategy for the company in 2016.

But Mr Packer said he could not recall this proposal as he was particularly unwell from December 2015 to January 2016, according to The Australian.

The billionaire previously revealed he suffers from bipolar disorder and takes medication that negatively affects his memory.

He made the claims as he appeared by video-link for the first day of the inquiry on Tuesday.

Mr Packer admitted to sending ‘shameful’ threatening emails to a mystery businessman known only as ‘Mr X’ in November 2015.

Mr Bell then asked: ‘How can the NSW regulator have any confidence in your character or integrity in light of your communications in these emails?’

‘Because I’m being treated now for my bipolar,’ Mr Packer replied.

‘I was sick at the time.’

‘You accept that your conduct in these emails reflects adversely on your character, don’t you?’ Mr Bell asked.

‘My medical state is what it reflected most on,’ Mr Packer said.

The billionaire was also asked if he was a director of Crown Resorts at the time he wrote the emails to Mr X but Mr Packer said: ‘I can’t recall.’

Mr Bell pointed out Mr Packer resigned as a director of Crown Resorts on December 21, 2015, some weeks after these emails were sent, which the billionaire agreed with.

The billionaire earlier told the inquiry he resigned as chairman of Crown Resorts in December 2015 because he ‘wasn’t well’.

Mr Packer agreed an Australian Stock Exchange media release from December 2015 announcing his resignation should have mentioned the health problems which drove him to resign, but said he hoped it would ‘stay a private matter’.

In a written statement submitted in late September, Mr Packer said strong medication he was prescribed since 2016 to treat ‘significant health issues’ affected his ability to recall past events.

On the second day of the inquiry on Wednesday, Mr Packer blamed Crown Resorts executives for corporate failures which led to the arrest of staff in China.

Nineteen Crown staff were arrested in October 2016 over claims they had illegally promoted gambling in China.

More than a year before in June 2015, South Korean casino workers had been arrested in China for similar offences.

Mr Packer stepped down as Crown’s executive chairman in August 2015.

He told the inquiry on Wednesday morning that he asked Crown chief executive Rowen Craigie and Robert Rankin, who was then chief executive of Mr Packer’s investment company Consolidated Press Holdings and later succeeded Mr Packer as Crown’s chair, to be ‘on top of the issue’ of the risk of arbitrary action by Chinese authorities.

But Mr Packer repeatedly denied being told by either man about facts which might have raised alarm bells about the company’s China operations.

‘I believe Mr Rankin and Mr Craigie let me down,’ Mr Packer said.

He agreed the fact that the Crown board was not told the company’s staff in China were expressing fears for their safety was a failure of risk management processes.

Mr Packer said he accepted ‘not all, but some’ responsibility for the corporate governance issues.

He denied the cause was a profit-obsessed corporate culture, but could not provide an alternative explanation.

‘A lot of the things that I’ve seen or heard in this inquiry have been a total shock to me,’ he said, describing himself as ‘incredibly upset’ by the corporate culture the inquiry has exposed.

The casino mogul dialled in from his luxury yacht moored in the South Pacific, and occasionally appeared to face troubles with his internet connection. His answers to questions were mostly brief.

He faced questions about his character in Tuesday’s hearing, admitting to ‘disgraceful’ conduct, which he blamed on a bipolar disorder for which he is now being treated.

The inquiry report is expected in early 2021.

