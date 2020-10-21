cult-clash-claims-four-lives-in-delta-state

A cult clash at the old palace ground in Ogbe-Nti-Obi, Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha North Council Area of Delta State has reportedly claimed four lives.

Community source told The Guardian that two rival cult groups had stormed the festival fomenting trouble, but were chased away by the elders at the festival ground.

The source said, “They killed four people during the clash, but one of the youth killed was an indigene of Ogwashi-Uku.

“After they were chased away from the festival venue, they started attacking themselves with dangerous weapons, which led to the killing of four members in the process.

“Two others escaped with injuries in a pool of blood, but no one can say whether one of those who escaped is alive or dead, while another one was found in a nearby building and alerted the Ogwashi-Uku vigilante group.

A member of the royal family, Prince Newton Izedinor, told The Guardian that the youth who stormed the venue of the festival were chased away when it was obvious that they were out for mischief.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said she was yet to be briefed on the details of the incident.

