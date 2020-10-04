Cult clash: One killed, retired police inspector injured in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

One man simply identified as ‘Udo Mma’ has been reportedly killed during a fresh clash between rival cult groups Debam and Iceland that have been terrorising Inen village in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State over the weekend.

It was gathered that the cultists had also attacked the compound of one retired police Inspector, an indigene of the area, identified as Josiah Udoh and gave him machete cuts while members of his family fled on sighting the hoodlums.

Sources from the area disclosed to newsmen that Udoh, who decided to return to his village, in Inen Ikot Ndoh from Port-Harcourt because of his ill health may have been attacked for advising them ( the cultist) to allow peace to reign in the community.

An eyewitness identified as Mr Jim said the retired policeman was worried over the wanton killings perpetrated by the rival cult groups in his village and decided to approach and beg them to stop the heinous act.

” For three weeks Inspector Udoh pleaded with them to stop the killings, that he can not run away from his village due to his health conditions. But instead of the cultists to listen to his pleas, they decided to maim him in his compound.

“When the hoodlums arrived at the policeman’s compound, his family members ran away. He (Josiah Udoh) was unable to escape because he has a stroke. So they gave him several machete cuts. They killed one young man “Udoh Mma”.

“There are other people in the village that they wounded. From what I heard they are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital”

Another eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the cultists left Inen village and moved in motorcycle convoy to the next village chanting war songs forcing many of the residents to escape into the bush and never returned till the following morning.

” So many people have not been sleeping in their houses for fear of the unknown. The village has been deserted. Today is Sunday and I have not seen any Church service hold in this community because of that incident “, he simply narrated

The Police Public Relations Officer Mr Odiko MacDon who said three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident added that Commissioner of police Mr Andrew Amiengheme has, however, ordered for an in-depth investigation to unravel the cause of cult clashes and killings in the community.

” Three suspects have been arrested and they will be charged to court immediately. Right now as we speak, the investigation has been intensified in the area to fish out those behind the killings”, he said.

