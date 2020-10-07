Cult couple who ‘dismembered woman convinced other dates they controlled 12 witches’

The cult couple accused of killing and dismembering a Nebraska woman they met on Tinder are said to have convinced other dates they controlled a coven of witches who gained their powers by killing people.

Aubrey Trail, 54, was in July last year convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder over the November 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe. His girlfriend Bailey Boswell, 26, is now also on trial for the murder.

Ashley Hills, who was 20 when she met the pair in 2017, told a court Wednesday in Boswell’s trial that Trail told her he was a vampire with 12 witches.

Boswell is alleged to have been the ‘queen’ of the coven, The Journal Star reports.

She would solicit young women through social media sites and she and her boyfriend together picked out a victim, the jury in Trail’s trial heard.

Trail is said to have told Hills she could also become a witch if she killed someone. Hills added: ‘To get your power, you would have to breathe in someone’s last breath.’

Hills, who said Trail asked her to call him ‘daddy’ and gave her $200 in a weekly allowance, added: ‘I liked the idea of being taken care of.’

She said she now thinks ‘he’s a psychopath’, adding: ‘I think he’s a con artist.’

Boswell is said to have arranged a date with Loofe, pictured, a store clerk in Lincoln, through the internet dating app – a date from which Loofe never returned

She said there were rules about being naked in the house, which the couple did not make her follow. But Hills did tell the jury Trail would whip her and choke her.

Hills also described Boswell being ‘joyful’ when describing torturing someone, adding: ‘She would giggle, and her eyes would light up almost.’

The witness also described going to a Walmart with Trail and Boswell to grocery shop where they met with a woman she was supposed to kill but Hills told the jury she did not go through with the murder.

Hills said she left the group before Loofe was killed.

Boswell is said to have arranged a date with Loofe, a store clerk in Lincoln, through the internet dating app – a date from which Loofe never returned.

Trail testified that he accidentally choked Loofe to death during a sex party that involved Boswell.

Boswell´s trial was moved from Saline County, where she and Trail lived, to Dawson County because of extensive publicity. She is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of remains.

Trail, an ex-convict who specialized in fraud and deception, went on social media shortly after Loofe was reported missing to proclaim in a video that he and Boswell had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Boswell has said she dropped Loofe off in Lincoln after their date and had no idea where she was.

During his trial, Trail slashed his own neck in front of jurors, but survived. Prosecutors have called Trail a conman. He faces a possible death penalty. Authorities are also seeking the death penalty for Boswell.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway weeks after her disappearance. She was reported missing November 16, 2017 — two days after she had gone on a date with Boswell.

Trail had maintained that Loofe’s death happened accidentally during rough sex with him and Boswell.

He missed much of his own trial after slashing his own neck in the courtroom back on June 24. He screamed ‘Bailey is innocent and I curse you all’ before using something to cut his throat.

He chose to skip the rest of the trial and only returned with his gruesome scars clearly visible as he testified in his own defense.

Trail took to the stand and shocked his own attorneys by admitting that he had previously lied to authorities and his own legal team about Loofe’s death.

The last time anyone heard from Loofe was on November 15 when she posted a picture of herself to Snapchat, captioning the image: ‘Ready for my date’.

She was reported missing by her mother the following day when she failed to show up for her cashier job at a home improvement store.

Her dismembered body was found a month later stuffed into garbage bags that had been dumped in a field.