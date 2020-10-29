‘cult-mom’-lori-vallow-and-her-husband-chad-daybell-will-face-trial-together

A judge has agreed to combine the cases against ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell so they can face trial together on charges related to the deaths of her children.

Judge Steven Boyce of Idaho’s 7th Judicial District issued the ruling on the joinder motion, filed last month by Madison County Special Prosecutor Rob Wood, at a hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing Wood argued that Chad and Lori should be tried together because they are both facing charges for conspiracy to hide the remains of Lori’s children, Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who disappeared in September 2019 and were found buried on Chad’s property in June.

Chad and his attorney John Prior joined the hearing via Zoom from Fremont County Jail. Prior opposed Wood’s motion, arguing that combining the cases would create unfair prejudice for his client by heightening media attention.

Lori did not appear at the hearing because her attorney said she is not opposed to combining the cases.

Judge Steven Boyce sided with the prosecution, citing the fact that the charges against both defendants involved the same evidence and same witnesses.

He also said that the defense had not presented a compelling enough argument that the joinder would create prejudice against Chad.

A date for the combined trial will be set at a later date. Both Lori and Chad have pleaded not guilty.

An Idaho judge agreed to combine the cases against Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell at a hearing on Thursday. Chad (left) and his attorney John Prior (right) joined the hearing via Zoom

Lori is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence, as well as three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing officers, solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Chad is also charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy or conceal evidence, along with two other felony counts for destruction or concealment of evidence.

Neither Chad nor Lori have been accused of harming Tylee or JJ. Authorities have yet to say how the children died, or whether homicide charges will be filed in the future.

Prior filed a motion in September asking for all the charges against him to be dismissed because there is no evidence to support them. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for November 24.

Madison County Special Prosecutor Rob Wood (pictured) argued that Chad and Lori should be tried together because they are both facing the same conspiracy charges

Wood presented several arguments for why the cases should be combined during Thursday’s hearing, the first being that the charges against both defendants stemmed from the same alleged conspiracy to hide the children’s remains.

He said that both cases involved the same evidence and the same witnesses, asserting that trying them separately would require ‘duplicative work’ by the prosecution and the court.

Wood said having two separate trials would be burdensome for witnesses and JJ and Tylee’s families, because many of them will have to travel in from out of state.

He also noted that both Lori and Chad would have the option to ask the court to sever the cases again at a later date.

Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, seven, disappeared in September 2019 but were never reported missing by their mother. The children’s remains were found buried on Chad’s property in June

Prior responded by saying that combining the cases could be prejudicial against his client because it would attract more media attention, making it harder to find an unbiased jury.

Wood refuted that assertion, saying that two cases would inevitably lead to more media attention.

Prior also said the defense was still waiting on some discovery materials from the prosecution, which he claimed had hindered his ability to effectively argue against the joinder motion.

Addressing Wood’s arguments about two trials creating ‘duplicative work’ and being ‘burdensome’ on witnesses and the victim’s families, Prior said those concerns are ‘secondary’ to Chad receiving a fair trial.

After both sides said their piece, Judge Boyce offered his analysis.

He said the issue boiled down to two key questions: Is there a common scheme or plan connecting the charges against either defendant, and would a joint trial be prejudicial.

Boyce said the first question was ‘easily satisfied’, because the charges all relate to common evidence and witnesses.

With the second, he said: ‘I don’t find that the prejudice has been demonstrated by the defense.’

At that point the hearing was concluded. Boyce did not indicate when the date for the joint trial would be set.

Judge Steven Boyce (pictured) sided with the prosecution, citing the fact that the charges against both defendants involved the same evidence and same witnesses

The search for JJ and Tylee began back in November 2019 when police officers performed a welfare check at Lori’s home in Rexburg and found that neither of the children had been heard from since two months earlier.

Tylee vanished on September 8, 2019, just days before her 17th birthday. Investigators said her body was burned and dismembered before being buried sometime the following day.

JJ was last seen two weeks later on September 23. His body was wrapped in duct tape and plastic and buried the same day, investigators said.

Authorities believe Lori’s now-deceased brother Alex Cox brought the children’s bodies to Chad’s home to bury them.

The story captured nationwide attention with the revelations that police were also investigating at least three suspicious deaths linked to Lori and Chad, as well as relatives’ claims that the couple are members of a dangerous doomsday cult.

Lori and Chad went on the run the day after police began searching for the children and reopened an investigation into the death of Chad’s first wife Tammy Daybell, who died on October 19, 2019.

Police tracked the couple down in Hawaii in January and Lori was later arrested on charges of child abandonment and desertion.

The search came to a devastating end in June as JJ and Tylee’s remains were discovered in Chad’s backyard in Salem, Idaho.

Investigators are seen recovering the remains of Tylee and JJ from the backyard of Chad’s home in Salem, Idaho, on June 9