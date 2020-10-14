Cultists burn police station in Akwa Ibom

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Suspected cultists have burnt down a police outstation in Inen community in Oruk-Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The incident, which occurred Monday night, was the latest in the orgy of rival clashes, killings and terrorism allegedly perpetrated by Iceland and Dbam confraternities in the last eight months.

Our correspondent reports that no fewer than 60 persons have so far been killed while hundreds of residents have fled their homes.

It was learnt that policemen at the outpost situated at the Inen Ekeffe ran away during the Monday night clash between the two rival groups.

An eyewitness, Mfonobong Okorie said, “They also barricaded the community road between Faith Tabernacle Church, Inen Ikot Etim and the gate of Al Madal construction company where they snatched two motorcycles.

“Residents who wanted to visit their houses to obtain food items and rush back to their settlement camps in neighbouring villages were trapped in the bush while the hoodlums molested and maimed anybody passing on the road,” Okorie said.

Okorie added that hours later, the cultists regrouped and moved towards Inen Junction where they burnt down the police sub-station at about 7pm chanting war songs.“

Okorie said a former councillor’s house was destroyed by the cultists earlier.

Police spokesman Odiko Mcdon confirmed the incident, saying the burnt building was a dilapidated structure rented as an outstation.