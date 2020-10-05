Cuomo orders schools in New York City hotspot zipcodes to close

New York Gov Andrew Cuomo has ordered all schools in nine New York City coronavirus hotspot zipcodes to close and has threatened to shut down religious institutions if they don’t agree to comply with social distancing rules.

The schools, both public and private, will be required to close from Tuesday onwards in the Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods where COVID-19 positivity rates have been surging.

Cuomo could not immediately confirm exactly how many schools will have to close and for how long. It is believed about 100 public schools and 200 private schools are located within this zipcodes.

The number of new COVID-19 cases have been rising in pockets of the city, predominantly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that are home to the city’s large Orthodox Jewish population.

Those areas represent 7 percent of the city’s population but have been responsible for more than 20 percent of all new infections over the past four weeks.

Many religious schools in these neighborhoods resumed in-person classes in early September.

Cuomo also threatened to shut down temples and churches in those neighborhoods following ‘super-spreader’ mass gatherings that he said ‘have been going on for weeks’.

New York Gov Andrew Cuomo has ordered all schools in nine New York City coronavirus hotspot zipcodes to close and has threatened to shut down religious institutions if they don’t agree to comply with social distancing rules

He said he was meeting directly with Orthodox leaders on Tuesday to seek their help with getting people to comply with the rules.

Cuomo said if the religious leaders don’t agree to enforce social distancing rules, including mask wearing, he will shut them down.

He specifically referenced recent mass gatherings involving members of Orthodox Jewish communities that he said numbered in the thousands.

‘We know mass gatherings are the super spreader events. We know there have been mass gatherings going on in these communities for weeks,’ Cuomo said.

‘These clusters have to be attacked. Stamp them out immediately and dramatically.

‘If you do not agree to follow the rules, then we will close the institutions down. I am prepared to do that.’

Cuomo said he had spoken to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier on Monday and said the state would be taking over enforcement in cities hotspot zipcodes.

De Blasio had on Sunday asked Cuomo to close schools and non-essential businesses after test positivity rates rose above 3 percent in those areas for seven days straight.

POSITIVE TEST RATES: As of Monday, the statewide infection rate was at 1.01 percent. The average positive test rate in these hotspot neighborhoods in Queens and Brooklyn is at 5.5 percent

CASE RATE PER 100,000: The number of new COVID-19 cases have been rising in pockets of the city, predominantly in neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens that are home to the city’s large Orthodox Jewish population

Cuomo, however, has allowed non-essential businesses in those hotspots to remain open for now.

He said schools and religious institutions were the main priority because they have greater potential for mass spread.

Cuomo said schools in the areas where the virus was spreading hadn’t been doing enough testing of students and staff to identify possibly outbreaks and he could no longer guarantee they were safe.

New York faced one of the nation’s earliest and most devastating outbreaks of the coronavirus in the spring but has since managed to largely curtail its spread.

As of Monday, the statewide infection rate was at 1.01 percent.

Cuomo said the positive test rate in those hotspot neighborhoods was at 5.5 percent.

When including the hotspot areas, the statewide rate increased to 1.22 percent.

Cuomo and de Blasio have repeatedly squabbled over government responses to the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo again chastised de Blasio on Monday for what he said was lackluster enforcement of social distancing rules.

The emphasis on the Orthodox communities rankled many of their members, even as civic and religious leaders acknowledged the dangers posed by the new outbreak and urged compliance with guidelines.

‘People are very turned off and very burned out,’ said Yosef Hershkop, a Hasidic Jew from Brooklyn who works for a chain of urgent-care centers. ‘It’s not like we’re the only people in New York getting COVID.’

The announcement of de Blasio’s plan was made on Sunday – the second day of Judaism’s Sukkot holiday when Orthodox Jews would not be using telephones or computers and thus wouldn’t have heard the news until sundown.

‘Announcing this in the middle of a Jewish holiday shows City Hall’s incompetence and lack of sensitivity towards the Jewish Community,’ tweeted Daniel Rosenthal, a state Assembly member from Queens.

Many say they are already straining to balance rituals and traditions centered on communal gatherings with health rules.

Rabbis and civic groups are trying to curtail the new outbreak.

Last week, Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, worked with the Boro Park Jewish Community Council to distribute 400,000 masks.

The Jewish Voice newspaper is urging compliance with health guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing. However, its publisher, David Ben Hooren, said many Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn and Queens believe they have been unfairly targeted with stringent restrictions that aren’t being enforced elsewhere.

‘The Jewish community feels they’re being singled out and there’s some element of ant-Semitism,’ he said Monday. ‘Not that I agree with it, but that´s the sentiment in the street. Tensions are running high.’

Cuomo said on Monday that schools and religious institutions were the main priority because they have greater potential for mass spread

Cuomo on Monday specifically referenced recent mass gatherings involving members of Orthodox Jewish communities that he said numbered in the thousands

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams hands out masks in the Borough Park this week after the region, which has a high Orthodox Jewish population, reported a spike in COVID-19 cases

Rabbi Avi Shafran, director of public affairs for Agudath Israel of America, said a majority of the Orthodox Jewish community ‘is determined to do what is necessary’ to combat the coronavirus, and adherence to health guidelines has become ‘much more common.’

He said his organization is discouraging family outings and gatherings this week as Sukkot continues.

‘People must comply with any governmental directives that are aimed at curbing spread of the virus,’ he said.

The latest developments have rekindled friction that surfaced in March and April, when some Orthodox neighborhoods in and around New York City were hit hard by the coronavirus. Hundreds of people died or were hospitalized, and lockdowns closed many Jewish schools and businesses.

In April, de Blasio oversaw the dispersal of a big Hasidic funeral in Brooklyn and took heat over a tweet warning ‘the Jewish community, and all communities’ against large gatherings.

Some community members accused him of a double standard because of his support for gatherings linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.