curfew:-business-activities-stand-still-as-protesters-block-roads-in-osogbo

Business activities in Osogbo, Osun, remained halted on Thursday, as the curfew imposed by the state government enters day two, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that banks, government offices, markets and stores remained closed as civil servants and business owners stayed at home in compliance with the curfew.

Commercial motorcyclists were, however, seen operating freely without any police or security officials stopping them.

#EndSARS protesters were also seen on the streets blocking the popular Olaiya Junction, Osogbo and the adjoining roads with tyres, bricks and other items at their disposal.

The atmosphere, however, remained relatively peaceful, with some residents seen going about on foot without harassment from the protesters.

NAN reports that the Osun State government, on Tuesday, imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, until further notice.

The state government imposed the curfew due to the unfortunate and dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protests had assumed across the country, as the protest had been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.