curfew:-imo-police-command-begins-total-enforcement

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command on Thursday said they have started full enforcement of the curfew declared by the state government.

The State Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Akinmoyede, the enforcement was necessary because hoodlums have taken over the protests in the state to inflict injury on innocent citizens, loot peoples shops as well as burn public institutions.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it will embark on total enforcement of the curfew as imposed by the state government.

“The Command has observed with dismay the way, what started as a peaceful demonstration has been hijacked by hoodlums who have been violent.

“These hoodlums have been causing wanton destruction to live and property. Public institutions, policemen and other security agents are being attacked and police stations set ablaze. Parents and guardians are hereby advised to reign in their children and wards as such act of hooliganism will no longer be tolerated.”

The commissioner warned that, “Persons arrested perpetrating crime against the state or found not complying with instructions on curfew will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Communities are enjoined to protect their infrastructure to avoid destruction by these hoodlums as their actions are not in the best interest of anyone.”

Vanguard