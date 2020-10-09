Customer calls 911 after being denied entry into a pet store for failure to wear a mask

Customer who refuses to wear a face mask calls 911 after being denied entry into a Palm Springs pet store blasting ‘I have the right to breathe O2 not CO2’ and claims she’ll work with anti-vaxxer RFK Jr to sue in epic rant
- Woman by the name of ‘Laura’ attempted to enter a Bones-N-Scones pet store without wearing a face mask
- She told a store employee that she would have an ‘anxiety attack’ if she had to cover her mouth and nose
- Laura phoned 911 after the employee stopped her from stepping into the store
- She told the 911 dispatched that she was being discriminated against and would work with famed anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr to file a lawsuit
By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com
A California woman has been caught on camera calling 911 after she was denied entry to a pet store because she refused to wear a face mask.
Bones-N-Scones employee Aidan Bearpaw recorded his encounter with the woman, identified only as Laura, after she arrived at the Palm Springs store shortly before close last Sunday.
The six minute video begins with Laura saying she is being ‘discriminated against’ as Aidan stands at the door and offers her a cloth mask.
‘I cant, I’ll have a panic attack, I’ll freak out, I’ll have an anxiety attack. I know what I want. I’m here at the end [of the day], no one is in the store,’ Laura states.
‘I don’t want to call 911 on you, but I will.’
Aidan still refuses to let Laura inside the Bones-N-Scones outlet, prompting her to make good on her promise to phone the police.
‘911, what is your emergency?’ an operator can be heard saying down the other end of the line.
‘Um, yeah, as per the 1964 Civil Rights Act, I cannot be discriminated against. I do have a right to be able to breathe o2, not co2. I am being discriminated against right now at a store.’
‘Are you calling to report something, m’am?’ the confused dispatcher then states.
Bones-N-Scones employee Aidan Bearpaw (pictured) says he was simply obeying rules put in place by management
The woman, known only as ‘Laura’, arrived at this Bones-N-Scones store shortly before close
‘Ah yes, that I’m not being let into the store because I’m being discriminated against… I have a religious exemption right and a God-given right to breathe o2,’ Laura replies.
‘Even though masks are mandated, it’s not actually a law,’ she goes on to tell the dispatcher.
‘I do know in the end, I have the right. If I wanted to sue this gentlemen [Aidan], I could and I would win. I’ll work with Del Bigtree, I’ll work with Robert Kennedy Jr., I’ll work with Peggy Hall. Those are names that you might not be familiar with but I am.’
The operator goes on to tell Laura that she can send an officer out to the scene.
However, Laura states that the store is set to close in five minutes and the cop will not arrive in time.
‘So, you don’t want us to come out then?’ the dispatcher asks.
Laura claimed she would work with famed anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr to sue for a violation of her civil rights
‘I don’t really want you to come out, because all I want is for you to support me in my purchase of a few items,’ Laura replies.
When the dispatcher says she has ‘no control’ over the situation, Laura appears to relent.
‘I could take this further, but I won’t,’ she tells Aidan before hanging up on the operator and returning to her truck.
Speaking to KESQ, Aidan later stated: ‘It was definitely really anxiety inducing.’
‘But it worked out in the sense that, you know, I was able to keep myself safe, and whatever customers were going to come that we’re going to come in safe.’
Laura has not publicly been identified, and she has not released comment on the incident.
‘I could take this further, but I won’t: Laura left the scene without the pet store supplies she was hoping for
