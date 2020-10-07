Customer Week: FCMB commits to better service delivery

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to providing the best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will enhance the experience of its customers.

FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate the International Customer Service Week, which ends on Friday, under the theme, “Dream Team”.

The theme highlights the importance of teamwork in providing service to customers at this challenging period.

Moreover, it serves as a tribute to teams who provide excellent and magical service to customers, especially those that have embraced new work arrangements, passionate about what they do, strive for excellence, adapt to change and value teamwork despite the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Week, which started 36 years ago, is set aside to appreciate the people in service organisations to emphasise the importance of customer service in businesses as well as the role of employees towards achieving this.

FCMB has announced exciting activities to make this year’s Customer Service Week memorable and impactful, as the event offers another opportunity to further connect, engage and appreciate customers for their unbridled loyalty and patronage in its 38 years of existence.

The activities include, a customer appreciation drive, whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the bank’s *329# USSD channel get a 10 per cent bonus through the week; a virtual question and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology.

The Divisional Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said the impact of the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic has revolutionised the way organisations and their employees engage with customers.

“This year’s event resonates deeply with us, because we pride ourselves as an institution that is made up of world-class professionals driven by a culture of excellence. In addition, we consistently go the extra mile to develop and offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of the population we serve.

For all of these, we are again using the opportunity of the customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders”.

With over six million customers as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and consistent growth in performance, FCMB has proved to be a resilient and dominant player in the financial industry.

The bank’s resolve to create unique user experience for its customers has inspired it to successfully support the individual and business aspirations of customers in various segments.

The financial institution has deepened and sustained its support to Nigerians and the economy, through various interventions, to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country.

Among such actions taken by the bank is the reduction of interest rates on consumer loan products for customers. This has tremendously helped individuals to boost their purchasing power and standard of living by helping them free up extra income to meet other expenses in a convenient manner.

The bank also launched a Health Advisory Service, an on-demand health information service, which makes it easier for Nigerians to access quality healthcare from the convenience of their homes, offices or even on the go.

These strides, among others, have earned the bank several accolades and awards.

For instance, FCMB is the number one bank in customer experience for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), based on a survey carried out by KPMG in 2019.

The lender was also conferred with the award of “Most Business-Friendly Bank” at the 2019 edition of the BusinesDay Banking and Finance Awards.

It bagged the award of “Excellence in Customer Experience” at the Finnovex Award last year.

FCMB is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market leaders in their segments.

With an understanding of its market and environment, the bank has transformed to a retail banking and wealth management led group.

It has also continued to distinguish itself through innovation and the delivery of exceptional services, while enhancing the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of customers.