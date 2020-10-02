Cute panda moment: Baby panda falls off a stage headfirst in China

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

This is the adorable moment a baby panda crawled and tumbled off a stage upside down during her public debut in China.

Footage shows the four-month-old female panda cub, nicknamed Run Yue, seemingly feeling shy about being under the spotlight as she trotted towards the edge of the platform.

The naughty little bear then rolled over and fell off the stage headfirst before being caught by a keeper.

The adorable scene was spotted on Tuesday when seven baby pandas born this year at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding were introduced to the public for the first time.

The breeding centre held a grand ceremony for the bear cubs with a running-track-style stage to celebrate the upcoming 2021 Summer World University Games which will be hosted by the south-western Chinese city.

While being guided by the keepers, the little pandas also participated in a ‘fun race’ as part of the event.

Run Yue is seen in the footage crawling across the stage, apparently leading the competition before she rolled over and tumbled off the mildly-low platform.

The cub was then caught by a keeper who put the baby bear back onto the stage.

The seven display cubs included the world’s first set of panda twins to be born in captivity this year. They were born to a 16-year-old giant panda on March 19 at the peak of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Run Yue was born on June 5, the same day as the centre welcomed another baby panda, nicknamed Ai Jiu, which weighed 219 grams, the heaviest newborn panda the facility has seen.

They are among the ten baby pandas born this year at the Chengdu centre, a non-profit research and breeding facility for giant pandas and other rare animals.

All the panda cubs are healthy, the centre has said.

Another video shared by the panda facility went viral after a group of playful bear cubs tried to stop their keeper from raking leaves at an enclosure as they rolled and tumbled around, getting in her way.

Wild pandas, which were considered an endangered, have now been upgraded to ‘vulnerable’ on the global list of species at risk of extinction.