cyclist-in-his-60s-dies-after-road-collision-in-co-cork

A cyclist in his 60s has died after a road collision in Co Cork on Saturday evening.

Gardaí have appealed for for witnesses following the incident involving a bicycle and a car on Lower Corkhill Road in the centre of Youghal shortly before 7pm.

The emergency services were alerted but the man who was cycling was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

It is understood that the driver of the car was not injured but was badly shaken and was treated by paramedics at the scene for shock.

The road was closed off by gardaí and diversions were put in place to allow Forensic Crash Investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information that might help their investigation to to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to contact them at Youghal Garda station on 024 – 92200.