cynthia-morgan-seals-management-deal-with-the-facilitator-firm

By Olaitan Ganiu

DANCEHALL artiste, Cynthia Morgan aka Madrina has signed a management deal with a top U.S.-based entertainment management company, The Facilitator Firm Management.

Speaking on the new deal, Morgan expressed excitement about joining the new management company.

“Odis Johnson and Tabiyah are the perfect matches for me, Tabiyah has got in-depth knowledge of my type of music, she’s work with notable artists across the Caribbean and to top it all, her man-management skill is special. And Odis is such a genius, so much experience in the music business, he’s had great success managing some highly placed US-based artists. I feel lucky to have the combination of these two wonderful individuals to work with,” the German Juice singer stressed.

“But I’m also excited because I believe you meet some people for a certain reason. Being a manager is more than just about music. It’s everything that has to do with the artist’s life; a 360-dimensional thing. Tabiyah and Odis are individuals who also care about the artist as a person and not just about the music business. It’s important to be surrounded by people who care. I decided to sign the deal with the global market in mind,” she said.

Continuing, the sensational singer said, “My new PR team headed by Muyi did data mining research on my music and he presented it to me, then I realized how much fans I have beyond the shores of Nigeria— including places I’ve never been. “I’m rest assured The Facilitator management firm can help bring that to a larger scale. Doing it independently, you don’t have those teams to help worldwide. — “The facilitator” has worked with a lot of artists on the global stage, That’s why I wanted to partner up with them.”

According to Cynthia’s new PR counsel; Muyiwa Babalola. “The Facilitator Firm is a full – service boutique artist management, Indie-Record Label, artist services, and publishing company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recently, Cynthia released a fresh single “Hustle.” The Lagos based dancehall star is no stranger to hit tracks and topping charts. She has released several award-winning and top 10 hits like German juice, Lead Me On, I’m Taken, and Simatiniya. Baby Mama and so on. She’s set on making international collaboration with Grammy award-winning artists Snow Cone and the many more.