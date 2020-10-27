NDLEA Nabs Cyprus-bound Student With 13.55 kg Of Cannabis

A Cyprus-bound student identified as 23-year-old Sunday Odi has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport , (NAIA) Special Area Command while attempting to smuggle 13.55 kilogrammes of cannabis to the country he schools in.

The suspected drug trafficker was intercepted at the departure hall of the airport, while attempting to board a Turkish airline to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis sativa weighing 13.55 kilograms were found concealed in dried hibiscus flower and stuffed in empty bottle water. The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label Wonder Bitter Root. The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions

It was further learnt that the indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.

NDLEA’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Jonah Achema who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said;

“During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds which tested positive for Cannabis Sativa weighing 13.55 kg were found concealed in dried hibiscus flowers and stuffed in empty water bottles. “The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and sealed back with a brand label ‘Wonder Bitter Root’. “The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions.”

Achema however said Odi denied knowledge of the content of the bag while disclosing that one Emmanuel Ihebekwe, a Nigerian resident in Cyprus who was instrumental in his admission to the University told him to come along with some food stuff and malaria drugs contained in two “Ghana-must-go” bags.

Achema added;

“He said that his friend, Ihebekwe had been his friend of many years before he travelled to Cyprus. “He said that he had directed somebody from Lagos to bring to him at his base in Nnewi the two bags for him to carry along to meet him in Cyprus. “He said that the bags were handed to him in Nnewi, firmly padlocked and he was told they contained food stuff and malaria drugs. “He said that little did he know he has the intention of finishing his life.”

Like this: Like Loading...