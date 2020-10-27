dad-emotional-after-hamilton-breaks-f1-record

Lewis Hamilton’s father confessed he was overcome by emotion after watching his son make history by breaking Formula One’s all-time win record.

Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix yesterday to claim the 92nd race win of his career and overtake Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 91.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, who is also on course to win his seventh world title, was clearly struggling to take it all in after the race as he hugged his father, Anthony. Watching on, too, was Hamilton’s stepmother, Linda, but it is his father who has been with him throughout his remarkable transformation from a go-karting prodigy into, arguably, the greatest F1 driver of all time.

“It means a lot for people to look at us and think, ‘Wow! In 1993, those guys had nothing’,” Anthony told Sky Sports. “With just hard work and dedication, you’ll be surprised what you can achieve.”