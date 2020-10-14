Dalkey penthouse commands prime sea views beside the harbour for €2.3m

“If the whole of Dalkey were green fields, the site at Coliemore Apartments is where – without doubt – someone would chose to build a home,” says estate agent Nick Crawford, of the complex located adjacent to Dalkey’s picturesque harbour.

Once the Dalkey Island Hotel, it was redeveloped in 2000 by local businessman Jim Delaney, who demolished the hotel and replaced it with a block of luxurious duplexes and apartments. At that time, two-bedroom apartments sold for prices ranging from £675,000 to £875,000.

All of the apartments gaze seawards to Dalkey Island and have some of the best views of any apartment complex in Dublin, thanks to their southeasterly aspect.

Apartment Q, which was last on the market in October 2010 seeking €1.7 million, appears to have later sold in 2011 for €840,000 according to the Property Price Register, and is one of the largest penthouses in the complex.

Extending to 211sq m (2,271sq ft) over three floors via a dramatic circular staircase – as it is located in the lighthouse part of the complex – the apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is now on the market seeking €2.3 million through Crawford’s Estate Agents.

There is an additional and hefty annual maintenance fee of €13,000. The reason it’s so high is because the complex is run with a concierge/porter service.

Prices for penthouses in Dublin have generally risen since the lows of the property crash. One of the factors boosting demand for these luxury homes has been the return of empty nesters to this sector of the market, along with foreign professionals working for large multinational companies. The current health crisis is also seeing buyers factor in working from home as a requirement when house-hunting.

Despite standing for two decades, the interiors have aged well, with a simple design of pale woods, Crema Marfil flooring against neutral backdrops. A new free-standing copper bath has been installed in the main bedroom suite, which enjoys dramatic sea views.

It is these views – as well as the location close to the harbour, where you can buy fresh lobster and crab from local fishermen – that will attract buyers.

All three bedrooms take in sea vistas, with further views from the three balconies, the prettiest of which overlooks Coliemore Harbour itself.

From an investment point of view, the property has commanded a rental income of €7,500 per calendar month.