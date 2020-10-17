Darling hosts BBNaija top 5, rewards star stylist, others

Vee, Nengi, Trikytee and Prince with Darling Nigeria executives at the gift presentation in Lagos…recently

BigBrother Naija (BBN) winning five, Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Vee, Neo, star stylist Prince and Tricky Tee paid a courtesy visit to Darling Nigeria over the weekend. After a whirlwind three months, the ‘Lockdown edition’ finally came to an end and we saw the lights go out in the house and the first-ever in-house salon, in the history of Big Brother Naija, the Darling hair salon.

The MD, Darling West Africa, Chitwan Singh and a select few members of the team welcomed the former housemates warmly. Head of Marketing, West Africa Ayodele Otujirin spoke about their mission to help the African woman find her beautiful by providing her stylish and affordable hair extension options.

The visit also provided an avenue to present winners of the “Darling Black is Beautiful” task, and the Darling Hairstyling prize, their cheques for the prize money.

The winners of the Darling “Black is beautiful” task were Nengi, Triky Tee and Prince. They each went home with one million Naira, save for Prince who also bagged the Darling hairstyling reward, which won him an additional one million Naira alongside Vee, who was awarded two million Naira for being the most consistent housemate that used Darling products all through the show. The housemates were gifted also with boxes of their favourite Darling products.

