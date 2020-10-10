Daughters of President Buhari, Osinbajo join #EndSARS protest

Zahra and Kiki

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, and Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki have joined the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality in the country.

Kiki Osinbajo had on Saturday shared a post on her Instagram page saying “Police brutality must end now” using the hashtags #endpolicebrutality and #endsars

While Zahra Buhari shared an image on her insta-story that says “#EndPoliceBrutality

