Daughters of President Buhari, Osinbajo join #EndSARS protest

By David Royal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, and Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki have joined the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality in the country.
READ ALSO: Watch #EndSARS protest in Lagos (VIDEO)
Kiki Osinbajo had on Saturday shared a post on her Instagram page saying “Police brutality must end now” using the hashtags #endpolicebrutality and #endsars
While Zahra Buhari shared an image on her insta-story that says “#EndPoliceBrutality
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments