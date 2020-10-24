Breaking News

David McWilliams: Lockdown decision makers still get paid. Those they shut down do not

By
0
david-mcwilliams:-lockdown-decision-makers-still-get-paid.-those-they-shut-down-do-not
Views: Visits 0

Government should aid small businesses directly to help prevent bankruptcies

An eerily quiet Temple Bar in Dublin: By ordering the private sector to close, in order to avoid overwhelming our hospitals, the State is putting most of the economic burden on the small business sector. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

An eerily quiet Temple Bar in Dublin: By ordering the private sector to close, in order to avoid overwhelming our hospitals, the State is putting most of the economic burden on the small business sector. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

My colleague, Fintan O’Toole, deems it “breathtaking” that a group of 11 men, and not a single woman, took the decision to lock down.

Of course he is right. Robust decision-making must be representative. None of the decision makers – all public servants or politicians – works in the sectors that they are closing down.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Sinn Féin’s stand on Covid is facing increasing questions from political rivals

Previous article

Coronavirus cases are rising in 79% of US states and territories, CDC director warns

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News