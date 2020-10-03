Breaking News

David McWilliams: The young people partying in Galway are our future

By
0
Rather than vilify them, let’s nurture them and invest in them now while we can

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn with HSE national director Liam Woods and Lorna Fitzpatrick, president of the Union of Student in Ireland, at a Covid-19 update press conference on Monday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

On Monday night, some 1,000 young people gathered near the Spanish Arch in Galway and were roundly criticised for doing so. But in vilifying them, we forget at our peril that those young people are also Ireland’s future.

They will pay for your retirement and will propel the country forward. They will take the risks, create the companies, music, art and culture of 21st-century Ireland. They will possibly manage and navigate the country towards a United Ireland.

