Davido Opens Up On Why He Wants To Marry Chioma

Davido and Chioma’s naming ceremony | Photo Davido Instagram

Sensational African music star Davido has opened up on why he wants to marry his fiancee Chima Rowland.

In a video that surfaced online, the “Assurance” crooner is heard telling friends about his decision to wife Chioma who is his third baby mama.

He said:

“Because she is the most beautiful woman in the world. She feeds everyone in my house, the gate man, my sisters, my friends everyone. She is the boss lady. She arranged the house and she is not afraid of anything” Davido said.

Davido and Chioma have been engaged since 2019 and in a recent chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio live, Davido talked about their wedding plans.

The couple had fixed their wedding for July 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have had to postpone their big day.

In his talk with Ebuka, Davido said:

“Honestly, corona messed plans up because it was meant to be in July. I have decided probably sometime next year. For now, I want her to work on her business while I work on my album and the kids. I want everything to balance first”

Speaking on how long himself and Chioma have known each other, the “FEM” singer said

“I have known Chioma for about seven years. We have been dating for about five years. Lati introduced me to Chioma. We went to the same school, Babcock University. We started as friends but I got so used to her and she got so used to me as well. She is a great cook as well.”

Davido has two other children from two baby mamas and he discussed how he is able to maintain a balance in his home.

According to him, all his kids are equal and he was friends with all his baby mamas before the children came along.

He went on to say that things are not perfect as there are arguments and fights but the kids always come first.

He said:

“At the end of the day, all my kids are equal. Once I have a kid, everybody is equal. Before I had kids, I was obviously friends with their mothers. Nothing is perfect. I am not going to say that we do not argue or we do not fight, it happens, but the love that we all have for our kids comes first. “Imade and her sister talk almost every week. Their mothers ensure that they speak almost every week. Some days ago, Imade was with Ifeanyi in their grandfather’s house. It is not easy, but at the end of the day, as a man, you have to make everybody happy. You just have to be responsible and know what you have to do. Before I engage with anybody I would have known that you are reasonable whether we planned for it or not.”

The BET award winner is gearing up for the release of his album A Better Time. The album boasts collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage and more.