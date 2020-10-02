Davido Says He Wanted To Do A Joint Album With Wizkid

Davido And Wizkid at #WizkidTheConcert

Davido revealed that he wanted to do a collaborative album and tour with Wizkid as he revisited – in an interview – the beef between both Nigerian superstars.

During the second part of Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Davido talked about his relationship with Wizkid and their infamous rivalry and as well as a joint album and tour project which never materialised.

“I’ve tried to do an album with Wiz,” Davido told Ebuka. “I’ve tried to do a tour with Wiz. Like we’ve spoken about it.”

Before Davido and Wizkid embraced and performed together at Wizkid’s concert, which held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos in December 2017, the pair had for years been in a heated battle of supremacy along the lines of chart list dominance, talents as well as calibres of international collaborations.

The climax of the beef was when team members of both artists reportedly clashed in Dubai at the One Africa Music Festival in November 2017.

Davido told Ebuka that he saw Wizkid as a motivation which gave him the conviction that he could also make it in the industry. The “If” singer disclosed that he first met Wizkid when the singer was invited to his father’s yearly Christmas party.

The duo became friends, however, according to the “Blow My Mind” singer things started getting competitive around the time he released his first album Omo Baba Olowo.

And the pair went to have one of the longest rivalry in the Nigerian music industry which was (and is still being) amplified by fans of both artistes. “The fans don’t make it easier,” Davido admitted.

He added that Wizkid’s team Starboy and 30BG “were meant to sit down and have a general meeting and sort every problem possible” however, the meeting didn’t happen.