Davido to meet IGP Adamu on Monday

Popular Nigerian artiste David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said that he will be meeting with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Monday.

“I am meeting with the Inspector-General of Police tomorrow at 10 am,” Davido tweeted.

“All my colleagues if you can get to Abuja tomorrow before 10 am and follow me to the meeting! It would mean a lot,” he wrote.

The meeting is not unconnected with the ongoing #EndSARS campaign going on both online and offline.

Davido has also being vocal about the movement. He joined the Abuja protesters on Sunday and aided the release of some that were arrested by the police.

Adamu on Sunday, announced the disbandment of SARS, following days of online and offline protests.

But while the news was welcomed by jubilant protesters, they vowed to continue marching in their demands to end police brutality in all forms and make rogue officers accountable.

Before the decision to disband SARS was announced, one man died and several others were injured as police in Nigeria fired live ammunition and tear gas on young people protesting the unit.

The man has been named as Jimoh Isiaka and his death was confirmed by the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

