Davido’s DMW Kicks Out Lil Frosh After Domestic Assault Allegations

Lil Frosh and Gift Camille

Up-and-coming rapper Sanni Goriola professionally known as Lil Frosh has been given the boot by his label, Davido Music Worldwide after the rapper was accused of allegedly beating up his girlfriend.

Frosh came under fire on Monday, October 5, 2020, after he was called out by Michael, the manager and brother of Frosh’s embattled girlfriend, Gift Camille.

Alleging that this is not the first time Frosh has assaulted Camille. He made the allegation along with images of a badly bruised Camille.

Reacting to the allegations, DMW stated in a press release that it would never support or condone domestic abuse:

“In light of recent allegations made against Mr. Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behavior. “There is no excuse for the actions of Lil Frosh and we understand that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the insensitivity shown.”

DMW added that it has with immediate effect terminated its contract and “all affiliations” with the rapper who was signed to the label in October 2019. The label once again restated its stance on domestic violence:

“Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract that exists between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby immediately severe all affiliations with Mr. Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh. “Once again, we do not condone domestic violence and stand with all victims of domestic violence.”

As at the time of this report, Frosh has not responded to the accusations or the recent termination of his recording contract. The rapper has maintained a social media silence.

