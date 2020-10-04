Daystar Christian Centre resumes physical services

Daystar Christian Centre Lagos will resume physical worship services from Sunday October 18, 2020.

Sunday worship services would be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and government’s laid down directives, the church said in a statement.

It said Sunday worship services will hold while the mid-week services and other events continue online.

Junior Church services will continue to hold online only pending further review, the church added.

It said at all centres (Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu, Badagry, Alimosho, and The Star Hub), well trained officials will be on ground to maintain order and follow government’s laid down crowd control protocols.

The church further announced Sunday worship services will run at half capacity with two services at its centres.

For physical attendance at any of these locations, attendees are required to pre-register via the church website for seat allocation.