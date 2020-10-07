D’Banj’s former manager Franklin Amudo restrategises

By Gbenga Bada

D’Banj’s erstwhile manager, Franklin Amudo, is currently busy with the rehauling of his management company, D’luxe Management.

The Nation reliably gathered that Amudo has been working on restrategising the management outfit for some months alongside his partners, Jason Amusa, and Ibrahim Qudus.

While Amudo is yet to give an official statement on his renewed mission, it was gathered that his company has secured a new management deal with a top-flight music act.

Amudo’s talent management outfit – with the sole vision of plugging the gap in talent curation, mentorship, promotion, and management – has worked with several Nigerian entertainers that include D’Banj, Burna Boy, 2Baba Idibia, Mayorkun, Reminisce, Teni, DJ Cuppy, Sharon Ooja, Naira Marley, and South African act, Cassper Nyovest.

Amudo had worked with 001 Events Limited, the exclusive event agency for Etisalat Nigeria, as a senior manager. He later left the agency to join D’Banj’s entertainment firm as the General Manager to DKM, DB Records, and The Cream platform.