DEADLINE DAY: Man United complete free agent Cavani signing





Manchester United have completed the signing of Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay striker, who has signed a one-year deal with the option for another 12 months, was a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and will play in the Premier League for the first time.

Cavani arrived at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day and the 33-year-old joins a United side that was hammered 6-1 at home by Tottenham on Sunday.

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here,” Cavani told the club’s official website. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.

“I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always: work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

The forward won six league titles with PSG and is their all-time leading scorer with 200 goals. He won the Copa America in 2011 with Uruguay and has found the net 50 times in 116 appearances for his country.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added: “Edinson is an experienced, ultimate professional who always gives everything for his team. His goalscoring record for club and country is fantastic and we are delighted to sign a player of his calibre.

“He’ll bring energy, power, leadership and a great mentality to the squad but, most importantly, he’ll bring goals. He has had a brilliant career so far, winning trophies at almost every club he has played for, and he still has so much more to give at the highest level.

“The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.

“Edinson knows exactly what it takes to succeed and we are all looking forward to seeing him make an impact at Manchester United.”

Cavani could make his debut against Newcastle United after the international break because Anthony Martial is suspended following his dismissal against Tottenham.

United, who also signed Alex Telles on Monday and agreed a deal to acquire Atalanta’s Amad Diallo in January, then travel to Cavani’s old club PSG in their first Champions League group game.

Fotmob

Vanguard