death-toll-in-ghana-church-collapse-rises-to-21

A file picture of the Ghanaian Flag

The death toll in the collapse of a three-story church building in eastern Ghana rose to 21, rescue officials said on Friday, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble.

“The deceased include 12 women and nine men,” the National Disaster Management Organisation said in a statement, upping the toll from 17 dead on Thursday.

It said eight people had been rescued alive at the scene since rescue workers began combing the disaster site.

The Church of Prosperity collapsed Tuesday in the town of Akyem Batabi just after worshippers had concluded a prayer meeting.

Church building collapses at Akyem Batabi in Eastern region, Ghana

One survivor told local media that some 60 people were inside the building when it came down.

The causes of the accident were still unknown but the church’s founder, Prophet Isaac Ofori, popularly known as Akoa Isaac, was assisting police with its investigation.

-AFP