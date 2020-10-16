Declare your stand on #ENDSARS, Ohanaeze youths tell South-East governors

#ENDSARS protesters.

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri— The Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, on Friday, asked the South-East governors to declare their stand on the ongoing protests by youths to end the operation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, over brutal killings.

Ohanaeze spoke in Owerri through their National Publicity Secretary, Osmond Nkeoma, reacting to the statement by Northern governors that SARS should not be disbanded.

The OYC said that they wanted the Igbo governors to make pronouncements as the Northern governors did.

In a brief statement by OYC said: “The Northern Governors Forum has, within 48 hours of the disbandment of SARS, made their stance known.

“We demand to know the stance of the southern governors also, especially that of their south-eastern counterparts whom majority of their subjects are seeing as stooges.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for them to prove that they are not anti-Igbo.

“As for our politicians, elders and supposed leaders whom have chosen to be silent in the face of perceived injustices, killing and maiming of their children by the Police, the youths are watching.

“2023 is by the corner. We will remember.”

VANGUARD