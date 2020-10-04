Decomposed Body Of Senior Staff Of Federal University Lafia Found With Stab Wounds In Private Apartment, Valuables Carted Away

Four days after disappearing, the decomposed body of Mrs Angelina Tyem, a senior staff of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), Nasarawa State, was on Sunday discovered in her private apartment in Lafia.

Mrs Tyem is also the Women Leader of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FULafia Chapter.

It was gathered the decayed body of the deceased was found by neighbours in her apartment situated in the Sabon Pegi area of Lafia town, in the early hours of Sunday.

With a large number of residents gathered at the scene to get a glimpse of the deceased’s body, security operatives were mobilized to the area to maintain law and order.

Sources say that a few weeks ago, the late Tyem survived an accident along Akwanga-Jos road while assailants invaded her apartment in Lafia and carted away all her belongings.

A resident of the area, who identified himself simply as Abu, told newsmen that “the dead body of the deceased was badly mutilated, showing she was stabbed by assassins.

“The neighbours told us they had not seen her for the past four days and assumed she travelled till her dead body was found in her room.”

A colleague of the deceased, Ibrahim Shuabu, said: “I just confirmed now. That for four days, they just discovered her dead body in her apartment this morning, this is really sad.”

Chairman of SSANU, Federal University of Lafia Chapter, Monday Seriki, who visited the scene, alleged the deceased was murdered and her car and phones were not found in the apartment.

“I was called this morning around 9 am that our women leader was found dead in her room and that the neighbours discovered her dead body. That because she was meant to travel last Wednesday and so the neighbours thought she had travelled.

“But somehow they noticed that the house was oozing with a bad stench and one of the neighbours while searching found that her kitchen door from the backyard was widely opened and her dead body was found in the house.

“We went there in the company of the police, I even have the pictures. We went inside the house and noticed that she was stabbed. She was murdered four days ago by unknown persons.

“Nobody knows the whereabouts of her car and her phones. Right now, her body was conveyed by the University Ambulance to Sandaji Mortuary in Lafia,” Seriki narrated.

Late Angelina Tyem was also a politician and had contested for the Akwanga North constituency in the 2019 General elections under the platform of NNPP.

The Nasarawa State Police Command is yet to release an official statement concerning the incident.

