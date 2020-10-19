Defence Minister Cautions Protesters Against Undermining National Security

Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd).

The Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has cautioned #EndSARS protesters against breaching National Security.

General Magashi gave the caution when the National Coordinator Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) Danladi Pasali led his team to visit him at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

The Minister’s warning was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mohammad Abdulkadri.

Althought details of his warning to the protesters was not contained in the statement, the Minster extoled the virtues of President Muhammadu Buhari whom he described as a “forthright leader.”

He assured the BCO members of the support of the Ministry of Defence in “actualising their lofty programmes in raising the bar of national security.”

He, therefore, solicited the backing of the Ministry for the initiative to succeed towards contributing their qouta to the maintenance of peace, security and socio-economic development of the country.

The Defence Minister’s warning comes after Senate President Ahmed Lawan called for an end to the protests across the country.

Senator Lawan said the protests have yielded the desired results and that government needs time to address a few of the demands made by the protesting youths.

The Senate President made this call after a closed-door meeting between himself, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and President Muhammadu Buhari, today at State House in Abuja.