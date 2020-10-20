dele-abiodun-returns-to-the-scene-with-‘god’s-grace’

By Gbenga Bada

Veteran Juju musician, ‘Admiral’ Dele Abiodun, has returned to the music scene with a new album entitled God’s Grace.

The 72-year-old singer says he is set to reenact what makes him unique and sets him apart from his peers with a new album.

According to Abiodun, the new album will be launched with a public presentation on Sunday, October 25 at White House, Ikeja, Lagos.

“We are putting everything together for the success of the day. Top celebrities, traditional rulers, and creme de la creme in the society are expected to grace the occasion. The album is a masterpiece that will reshape the music industry especially the Juju music genre,” he says.

Abiodun also revealed that he intends to move out of Lagos to Ijebu Ode in Ogun State after living in Lagos state for over 60 years.

“Before the end of the year, I’m moving finally to Ijebu Ode. Just like King Sunny Ade, KWAM1 and many others moved out of Lagos to their respective home towns, I have spent close to sixty years in Lagos and I’m 72-years-old now. I need to do the needful. I was born and raised in Ijebu Ode. I had all my schooling in Ijebu Ode.”

In 1969 Dele Abiodun left Young Pioneers School of Music, in Accra, Ghana, and returned to Nigeria to form his first band, Sweet Abbey, and the seven brothers. He played a mixture of highlife, Juju, and rock. A year later he changed the name to Dele Abiodun and his Top Hitters Band and introduced his own style known as Adawa, independent being, a fusion of Juju and Afro Beat.